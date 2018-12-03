November figures reveal 'impact of Brexit' as new car registrations decline
03/12/2018 - 12:57:00Back to Brexit Business Home
Official statistics released by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) show that the total new car registrations for the month of November were down 5.72% (643) when compared to November 2017 (682).
Registrations year to date are down 4.4% (125,415) on the same period last year (131,173).
New Light Commercial Vehicle registrations (LCV) have slightly decreased to 1.55% (572) on November 2017 (581) but are up 5.7% (25,340) year to date.
While New Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HGV) have also seen a decrease of 38% for the month of November (80) when compared to the same month last year (129) and are up 2.5% (2,538) year to date.
Imported Used Cars have shown an increase 1.44% for the month of November 2018 (8,732) when compared to November 2017 (8,608) while year to date are 8.21% (95,148) ahead of 2017 (87,928).
Commenting on the figures Alan Nolan SIMI Director General said:
“As we approach the end of 2018 new vehicle registrations are in line with Industry projections.
"Our Industry has experienced a decline in new car registrations 8 months out of 11 so far in 2018 and the month of December will no doubt see a further fall back in new car registrations.
"This challenging and uncertain trading environment is set to continue into 2019."
- Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here