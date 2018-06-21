Norwegian announce low-cost flights between Dublin and Canada

An airline has announced low-cost direct flights between Dublin and Canada.

Norwegian will operate a daily service to Hamilton, Ontario which is about 45 minutes from Toronto.

Bookings open today with the first flights taking off next March.

- Digital Desk