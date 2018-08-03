Norwegian Airlines looking to almost double its pilots at Dublin base

Norwegian Airlines is to recruit another 40 pilots at their Dublin base.

It comes as part of an expansion to transatlantic routes announced for the summer of 2019.

The new jobs will almost double the number of pilots the airline has in Dublin.

The airline is looking for Captains and First Officers to serve its base in Dublin which operates flights to Oslo, Stockholm, Copenhagen and Helsinki direct.

Helga Bollmann Leknes, Chief Human Resources Officer at Norwegian said: "Norwegian offers pilots a rewarding career with a diverse route network which spans both long haul and short haul destinations flying the latest Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

"We look forward to welcoming qualified pilots who want to work for an airline that recognises the vital contribution that they make to our business during this continued phase of expansion in Ireland.