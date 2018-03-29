Nissan report record demand for their electric car in Ireland

Nissan have reported that demand for their electric car is at a record high in Ireland.

The carmaker claims hundreds of Irish consumers are putting down deposits on the new Nissan LEAF "without even visiting a showroom to see or test drive the car".

Nissan say they have taken more than 200 online deposits for the new car in just four weeks, while 2,500 Irish consumers have registered their online interest in buying the car over the past 12 weeks.

James McCarthy, CEO of Nissan Ireland, said: “The demand for this car is simply phenomenal. We are selling it before it has even hit the showroom floor.

"We sold 400 LEAFs in our best ever year and we are now on track to eclipse that record in April. We expect to sell 1,000 LEAFs in 2018.”

Nissan said that the unprecedented demand for the new LEAF is being driven by the fact that its range on a single charge has increased by 50% to 378 kilometres.

“Consumers are conscientiously weighing up whether the car can save them money. The facts are driving demand. They are at least €1,350 a year better off for driving the 100% electric Nissan LEAF,” said Mr. McCarthy.

"The increased range of the new Nissan LEAF and the fact that it does not require petrol or diesel to run it has given consumers the confidence to look beyond driving a conventional car or hybrid.

"Consumers seeking a 100% electric solution now recognise that an average hybrid consumes 3.4 litres of fuel per 100 kilometres, which is about the same as a typical mid-range diesel car,” he added.

[media=dcloud]http://www.documentcloud.org/documents/4426002-NISSAN-LEAF-INFO-GRAPHIC.html[/media