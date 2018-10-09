Newsbrands Ireland welcome VAT move in #Budget19 as 'step in right direction'

NewsBrands Ireland - the representative body for all national newspapers, print and online – welcomes the Budget 2019 announcements for the sector from the Minister for Finance, Mr Paschal Donohoe.

NewsBrands Ireland Chairman, Vincent Crowley said: “We welcome the Minister’s decision to maintain the 9% VAT rate for printed newspapers and also to cut the VAT rate to 9% for digital publications, which will reduce the cost of access to quality, independent Irish journalism for people who access their news online.

“Most European countries apply zero or super-reduced rates to newspapers in recognition of their core societal function. Hopefully today’s news is a step in the right direction and that next year’s budget will see further progress in this regard,” concluded Mr Crowley.

Mr Crowley said NewsBrands Ireland will continue its #JournalismMatters campaign to push for policy measures to support independent journalism and bring Ireland’s policies into line with our European counterparts.