New technologies key as National Project Awards finalists announced
The Ireland Chapter of Project Management Institute (PMI) has found Irish companies are increasingly harnessing new technologies to deliver large-scale projects, as it announces the National Project Awards 2018 shortlist.
Winners of the six categories will be revealed at a gala dinner in the Dublin offices of principal sponsor PwC on November 29.
The National Project Awards recognise and honour individuals, project teams and organisations that have excelled within the project management discipline with submissions up 38% on last year.
Commenting on the calibre of projects submitted, Pat Lucey, President of the Ireland Chapter of PMI, said:
“We were hugely impressed with how project teams nationwide have embraced new tools available to them.
"These ranged from digitising previously paper-based processes to creating new client portals, as well as adapting to how the Internet of Things will change customer behaviour.
Féilim Harvey, Partner in PwC heading up their Portfolio and Programme Management Practice in Ireland, added:
“While the projects themselves were varied, a clear theme of excellence in project delivery was evident in all submissions. The project team and leads all clearly shared the same commitment to project management best practice and demonstrated the significant value of using these approaches in achieving their respective project outcomes.
“I have been truly impressed by the calibre of the submissions this year which are at the pinnacle of project excellence and a testament to what can be achieved by project management leaders. We look forward to welcoming the finalists in November to celebrate their project delivery successes at PwC.”
The 2018 shortlist is as follows:
Project Professional of the Year (sponsored by PwC)
- Mike Byrne, Laya Healthcare
- Declan Rundle, AIB
- Gary Stack, Stryker Ireland
PMO of the Year (sponsored by Datalex)
- Fáilte Ireland
- IT Services, ESB
- Stryker Ireland
Public Sector Project of the Year (sponsored by IPA)
- Customer Engagement Strategy, Revenue Commissioners
- National Childcare Information System (NCCIS), Tusla
- The National Disinfection Project, Irish Water
Private Sector Project of the Year (sponsored by Aspira)
- Mortgage Customer Experience, AIB
- Project Oath Demand Side Platform (TITAN), Oath
- The GDPR Programme, AIB
Social Good - Community (sponsored by the Ireland Chapter of PMI)
- ‘Time to Move On’ Project, St Joseph’s House
- Tour de Munster Charity Cycle
- Motor Neurone Disease Awareness, Walk While You Can
Social Good - Corporate (sponsored by AIB)
- Brighter Communities Worldwide, Aspira
- Charity of the Year, Cork Airport
- ‘It’s About People’ CSR, Technically Write IT
The National Project Awards also recognise the Distinguished Contribution to Project Management, sponsored by CORA Systems, which will be announced on the night.
Mr Lucey added:
The independent judging panel for the awards comprises of nine leading experts from public and private sectors.
The independent verifier for the judging process is Matheson, one of Ireland’s leading law firms.
