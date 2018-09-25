New Ryanair route for Cork airport announced

Ryanair has announced a new Cork to Naples route which connects Ireland's second busiest airport to its first destination in Itlay.

The service is to run twice-weekly throughout the peak summer 2019 schedule from July to August.

This is the fifth new route from Cork announced by Ryanair in recent weeks with Cork to London Luton, Poznań in Poland, Budapest and Malta already confirmed.

Speaking on Ryanair’s announcement, Niall MacCarthy, Managing Director at Cork Airport said:

“Cork Airport is really thrilled to add Naples to our growing list of 2019 Summer destinations.

We appreciate the investment Ryanair are making in Cork and ask the public across the south of Ireland to vote with their feet for the easier travel experience which is Cork Airport.

"We expect further growth for 2019 and are confident of an expanding route portfolio from Cork. Our team are working very hard to make that growth happen.”

- Digital Desk