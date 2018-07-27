New Local Creative Youth Partnerships opens for applications today

Young people are being urged to come together and collaborate.

The Minister for Education, Richard Bruton.

It is part of the new Local Creative Youth Partnerships, which opens for applications today.

The Minister for Education, Richard Bruton, is making up to €300,000 available for the pilot to the end of 2019.

Details of how to apply can be found here.

Tania Banotti, Director of Creative Ireland says anybody working with children and young people can apply.

She said: "The good news is that this is a pilot project so we are wide open to whatever ideas people have and we have left it as wide open as possible. So basically anybody working with children and young people around the country (0-18) is welcome to come forward with ideas."

