New Irish firm aims to be the ‘Amazon of expertise’

By Ruth Doris

In healthcare, virtual consultations are now commonplace. In Ireland, all of the major health insurers offer a GP video consultation service, while in the UK the NHS has adopted a virtual doctor app.

A new Irish platform is aiming to make virtual consultations possible across a wide range of areas, from the comfort of your home using an internet connection and a laptop.

David, Timothy and Kevin Woods, co-founders of Expertise Direct.

Expertise Direct, set up by brothers, Timothy, Kevin and David Woods and their father Brendan, wants the platform to become a one-stop-shop for expert advice.

They describe the concept as the “Amazon of expertise”.

The idea came from an experience Timothy Woods had when he had travelled with his father about 160km for a 15-minute business meeting in a storm. They got a flat tyre.

“It was an absolute nightmare. We said this is just not ideal, why can’t we have a more efficient system,” he says.

“Travelling is redundant now; surely we could have just done this [meeting] online,” he asked.

“We decided that we’d like to create a platform that allowed you to connect with the world of expertise from the comfort of your couch.

“With no more expensive time and travel costs. That’s essentially the idea,” he says.

The company, which is privately funded, started out covering areas such as medical, business and finance and health and fitness.

The platform has since expanded to 16 areas, including psychology, interior design, and private investigation.

Experts register and fill out their profiles on the site, including details of their education and employment history.

They can also include a link to their website or LinkedIn profile.

Users looking for advice can come onto the platform, choose an expert in their desired category from anywhere in the world, send the expert a message and book a video consultation, which is secure and in high definition.

Mr Woods, who is in the final year of a degree in Business and Law in UCD, gives an example.

“Say I’m a consumer and I want to log in and find a business advisor, I will go to the business and finance section, I will find the appropriate expert. I will click on their profile, send them a quick message,” he says.

The client and expert enter a meeting room on the platform and start a video call.

The entire transaction is done through the platform, he says.

Experts can set their own price, choose their clients and times for the appointment.

They can take their traditional business online, use the platform to generate leads or to earn extra income.

There is no fee to join and no membership costs.

When a consumer books a consultation, the platform takes 10% commission of the fee after the call with the client.

Mr Woods says that pricing depends on the service provided with psychologists charging up to €160 an hour, whereas, in the education category, where some of the experts are university students offering grinds, the rate would be much lower.

The founders say that users of the platform are no longer restricted by their geographical location from accessing the expert advice that they need.

Existing platforms such as Upwork have similarities to Expertise Direct, Mr Woods agrees.

However, while Upwork provides a database for freelancers to list their services, Expertise Direct is more business to customer focused.

It also opens up a list of categories that Upwork wouldn’t offer, like psychotherapist and animal welfare.

Since its launch last month, Expertise Direct has signed up 220 experts from over 26 countries, including Ireland, the UK, US, Russia, and Germany.

Another 200 experts are registered with their profiles going live in the coming weeks.

The priority is to continue to develop the platform with a target of 1,000 experts over the next six months, Mr Woods says.

“The end goal is to become a centralised go-to platform for expertise globally, to become the Amazon of expertise,” he says.