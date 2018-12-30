New EU legislation aims to stop companies taking advantage of tax loopholes

Back to EU Business Home

The EU has introduced new rules to stop large multi-national companies avoiding tax.

From Tuesday, every member state will apply new measures aimed at cracking down on the most common tax avoidance practices.

They include countries taxing profits moved to low tax countries where the company doesn't have any genuine economic activity.

The EU says it' i an important step in the bloc's fight against multinationals trying to take advantage of tax loopholes.

KEYWORDS:

EuroEUIncome TaxCorporation Tax

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Business