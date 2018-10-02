New CEO appointed to Galway 2020 project

Patricia Philbin has been appointed as the new CEO of the Galway 2020 project.

Ms Philbin has been seconded from Galway City Council, where she is Director of Services, in order to lead the project as the city prepares to be European Capital of Culture in 15 months time.

She was the Project Manager in the bid phase and led the team that won the designation of European Capital of Culture. She was also formerly in charge of the Economic, Community and Cultural Department in Galway City Council.

She will replace Hannah Kiely who stepped down as chief executive last month.

Ms Philbin said she was "very excited" about her new role.

“I’m very excited about working with Galway 2020 as it comes closer to 2020. This is a project that has always been close to my heart, and I look forward to working with the team on making this an exceptional year for Galway County and City,” she said.

Chairperson of Galway 2020, Aideen McGinley, speaking on behalf of the Board said: “We are delighted that Patricia is joining the organisation as CEO.

We are confident that the future of Galway 2020 is in safe hands as Patricia has extensive experience in leading the 2020 team, a project I know she is very passionate about.

"We welcome her and look forward to working with her to drive the project forward between now and 2020”.

