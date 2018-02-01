New car sales decreased by 5% in January compared to the same period last year.

The figures from Motorcheck.ie show just over 37,000 vehicles were sold compared to 39,000 in 2017.

The sale of Diesel cars decreased by 17% while Petrol car sales increased by almost 13%.

Used imports continued to grow with a 20% increase in January compared to the same month last year.

- Digital Desk