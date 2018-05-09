New car registrations last month lower than April 2017 numbers

Back to Business Home

The number of new cars registered last month dropped by 13.9% compared to April 2017.

New figures from the CSO show that 11,557 were registered, while the number of used imported cars increased by 19.2% to 8,671.

In the first four months of this year, nearly 70,000 new private cars were registered, a decrease of 5.7% compared to last year.

Volkswagen was the most popular make of car followed by Ford and Hyundai.

Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: Car, Motoring

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


Most Read in Business

World Markets