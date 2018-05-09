New car registrations last month lower than April 2017 numbers

The number of new cars registered last month dropped by 13.9% compared to April 2017.

New figures from the CSO show that 11,557 were registered, while the number of used imported cars increased by 19.2% to 8,671.

Decrease of 13.9% in new private cars licensed in April 2018 https://t.co/xwGtUnquPb pic.twitter.com/6BzWqadmH7 — Central Statistics Office Ireland (@CSOIreland) May 9, 2018

In the first four months of this year, nearly 70,000 new private cars were registered, a decrease of 5.7% compared to last year.

Volkswagen was the most popular make of car followed by Ford and Hyundai.

Digital Desk