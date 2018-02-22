Nail bar and yoga pod - take a look inside Microsoft's new €134m Dublin campus

Microsoft have opened their new €134m Dublin campus.

The new 34,000sqm campus is located in Leopardstown, south Dublin and was opened by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar this morning.

Harbour entrance area.

One Microsoft Place includes a yoga pod, a gym, several relaxation areas, a play area and a nail bar.

The company's 2000 workers will not be based in offices but 'neighbourhood' like settings instead.

The digital lake and LED waterfall at One Microsoft Place.

Over the next four years the DreamSpace innovation hub will play host to almost 100,000 school students who will be taught science, engineering and maths in a futuristic way.

Microsoft have said: "The opening of the building marks an important milestone in the company's ongoing cultural transformation."

At the launch, Leo Varadkar said: "The opening of this campus is a landmark day for Microsoft, which first came to Ireland 33 years ago, and a testament to the calibre of our tech talent who have contributed so positively to Microsoft's global growth.

"As a flagship multinational investor, Microsoft has strongly endorsed Ireland as an investment location for the world's top tech firms.

Roof terrace.

"The Government is determined to ensure that Ireland continues to harness emerging technologies for social and economic benefit.

"Ireland is now ranked 10th globally for the overall quality of its scientific research, an increase of 26 places in 13 years. With this focused and ambitious approach, I believe we can make Dublin the tech capital of Europe."