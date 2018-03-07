Musgrave workers fail in €15k hot food compo bid

By Gordon Deegan

Musgrave workers have failed in a bid to secure €15,000 in compensation for the loss of subsidised hot meals at their company canteen.

Fifteen workers at Musgrave Wholesale Partners’ Limerick facility were looking for a payment of €1,000 each.

The Labour Court recommended the company make a €2,000 payment in order to improve the offering at the new self-service canteen at its Limerick facility either in terms of improved facilities or additional fare.

Siptu told the Labour Court that Musgrave’s decision to remove the full-service restaurant was a unilateral change to its employee’s conditions of employment and that the loss of subsidised meals has a significant financial implication for workers

The trade union said it believed Musgrave saved €30,000 as a result of the change and that it was seeking 50% of the saving in the form of a €1,000 compensation payment to each of its members.

Musgrave argued that a small number of the 40 staff

at the facility

used the full food canteen and that it was operating at a significant financial loss

to the company

.

Separately, the Labour Court has recommended that workers at electronic automotive part manufacturer Kostal receive a 7% increase in pay in spite of company warnings over pay hikes.

The German-owned company operates two major plants, near Mallow in Cork and Abbeyfeale in Limerick.

Kostal said it has awarded approximately 6.4% in pay increases since 2014 and was “very concerned” about the levels of increase being sought by Siptu. It said such increases would render it “incapable of winning new business and sustaining employment levels”.