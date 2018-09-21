Musgrave to buy Donnybrook Fair

One of Dublin's premium food store chains has been sold.

Donnybrook Fair has been bought by Musgrave, which runs brands including Supervalu and Centra.

There are five Donnybrook Fair stores across Dublin - Donnybrook, Stillorgan, Malahide, Greystones and Baggot Street - which employ 250 people.

Chris Martin, Musgrave CEO, said: “Donnybrook Fair represents a fantastic addition to Musgrave. With its focus on creating a destination retail experience as well as a premium food offering, it aligns with our Growing Good Business strategy.

"We are focused on developing opportunities around every food occasion in a growing market. This included the purchase of La Rousse Foods earlier this year, broadening our offer into the premium foodservice sector.

"Donnybrook Fair increases our penetration of the Dublin food market and our intention is to maintain and grow the brand for the long term. We are looking forward to taking it to the next stage of development.”