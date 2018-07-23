Mr Price to create 200 new jobs in Westmeath

200 new jobs are on the way for Westmeath.

Retail discount chain Mr Price is to open a new base in Athlone.

Mr Price says it plans to develop the former Nexans site on the Cornmaddy Road - which has been vacant since 2008.

It will see an overall investment of €2.5m with the creation of 200 new jobs.

The company plans to recruit 80 by Christmas and a further 120 positions over the next two years.

Mr Price already employs 900 staff at its 42 stores across the country.

- Digital Desk