Mortgage switch uptake remains ‘chronically low’

Mortgage switching remains “chronically low” with less than 1% making the move, despite potential savings of over €3,000 a year on a €250,000 loan, a price comparison website has said.

Bonkers.ie said changes to the Central Bank’s consumer protection code, which have now been implemented, should help people realise the potential savings that could be made by switching.

The changes include requiring lenders to let customers know at least 60 days in advance that they’re about to come off a fixed interest rate, as well as providing the new rate that would apply from the expiry date.

Lenders will also have to provide mortgage holders with other options available.

Variable rate mortgage holders, other than a tracker rate, will be told every year by lenders if a cheaper interest rate is possible as a result of a change in their loan-to-value ratio.

Bonkers.ie spokesman Daragh Cassidy said: “Someone who has a mortgage of €250,000 and is paying a 4.3% standard variable rate could save over €250 a month, or over €3,000 a year, by switching to the cheapest rate on the market.

“And while there are some upfront costs associated with switching mortgage provider, in many cases banks will provide cashback to those who switch or a contribution towards the legal fees.”

Despite the potential savings, Mr Cassidy said uptake of switching options was low.

“Although increasing, the level of switching in the Irish mortgage market remains chronically low at less than 1%. Quite often we find that customers don’t bother trying to switch mortgage as they feel the process is too cumbersome and because they don’t realise the potential savings involved.”