Mortgage market to see more competition

Credit Unions are preparing to enter the mortgage market.

According to the Irish Independent, the financial institution hopes to start lending to homeowners by this time next year.

It means that three new entrants are set to take on the banks.

An Post is widely expected to link up with the Spanish banking giant Bankinter on a new mortgage product.

A third lender Finance Ireland is to target first time buyers, movers and switchers.

