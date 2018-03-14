More than €10m settled with Revenue in 64 tax cases

Pádraig Hoare

An IT consultancy firm, an accountant, and a medical consultant are among 64 cases worth €10.2m settled with Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2017.

The largest settlement with the tax authority was Dunbar IT Consulting Limited, which is now in liquidation, for a total of €1,042,237.

The firm, with an address at 29 Mount St Upper, Dublin 2, owed €482,286 in taxes and €559,951 in interest and penalties following a Revenue audit case into under-declaration of corporation tax, PAYE, PRSI, USC and Vat.

A total of €610,273 was unpaid by the end of December, according to Revenue.

Accountant and landlord Fintan M Egan, with an address at 173 Kimmage Road West, Dublin 12, settled with Revenue for €740,475 in taxes, interest and penalties relating to an audit case into under-declaration of income tax and Vat.

A total of €671,314 was unpaid at the end of December.

Medical consultant Kenneth Kaar, of Glebe House, Kilcolgan, Co Galway, settled for €717, 581 in taxes, interest and penalties relating to a Revenue audit case into under-declaration of income tax.

There was no amount outstanding owed at the end of December.

Revenue said 30 of the 64 cases were for amounts exceeding €100,000, of which three exceeded €500,000 and one of which exceeded €1m.

Some 26 are cases in which the settlement was not fully paid as of December 31.

A total of €4,923,453 remained unpaid up to the end of the year, the tax body added.

Settlements also included fast food provider trading as Luigi’s Take Away, Fulvio Pellegrino.

Mr Pellegrini, of Weaver Square, Baltinglass, Co Wicklow, settled with Revenue for €481,288 in taxes, interest and penalties after an audit case in relation to the under-declaration of income tax and Vat.

A total of €60,000 of the amount has been paid by the end of December, Revenue said. Property development firm Credon Developments, of Orchard House, Oakview Village, Oakpark, Tralee settled for €420,239 in taxes, interest and penalties relating to a Revenue enquiry case into the under-declaration of Vat.

The full amount remained unpaid at the end of December, according to Revenue.

Motor vehicle dealer And mechanic Enda Conway, of Pallas, Ballyshrule, Ballinasloe, Co Galway settled for €317,497 in taxes, interest and penalties relating to a revenue investigation case into the under-declaration of income tax and non-declaration of Vat.

There was no amount outstanding at the end of December, according to Revenue.

Landlord Michael Lynskey, of Lacken, Ardrahan, Co Galway settled for €315,086 in taxes, interest and penalties after a Revenue investigation case into the under-declaration of Vat. Of the full amount, €294,769 remained unpaid at the end of December, said Revenue.

In Cork, confectioner Inventive Enterprises Limited settled for €209,828 in taxes, interest and penalties following a Revenue audit case into under-declaration of Vat and PAYE, PRSI and USC.

The firm, with an address at Unit 27, North Point Business Park, New Mallow Road, Cork, is now in liquidation. Some €208,308 remained unpaid to the end of December.

Event management coordinators Rose Anne Kidney and Moray Bresnihan, with an address at 1 Sunview Terrace, College Road, Cork, settled for €192,697 in taxes, interest and penalties after a Revenue audit case into the under-declaration of Vat. Some €10,000 was paid by the end of December, Revenue said.

Separate to settlements with Revenue, there were another seven cases published in relation to court determinations, with almost €1.37m in penalties.

Company director Edmond O’Reilly, with an address at 80 Longmeadow, Conyngham Road, Dublin 8, was ordered by a court to pay a penalty of €740,568 relating to an under-declaration of income tax and capital gains tax in the amount of €987,423.

Property developer John O’Brien, with an address at Tigh Runda, Old Parish, Dungarvan, Co Waterford, was ordered by a court to pay a penalty of €328,312 in relation to an under-declaration of income tax and Vat in the amount of €437,749.

Revenue said it “vigorously pursues collection and enforcement of unpaid settlements” but said “in some cases, collection/recovery of the full unpaid amount will not be possible -- for example, company liquidation”.

Revenue said there were 220 court case outcomes published with €525,332 in total fines imposed.