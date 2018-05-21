More jobs lost after engineering firm Carillion collapses

More jobs have been lost following the collapse of engineering giant Carillion, taking the total to over 2,300.

The Official Receiver announced that redundancies now account for 12% of the workforce before the company went into liquidation.

Secure ongoing employment has been found for 64% of Carillion's former workforce, with 11,637 jobs saved.

A total of 2,303 jobs have been made redundant, a further 1,115 employees have left the business through finding new work or retiring and just over 3,000 have been retained until decisions are taken on the contracts they are working on.

Discussions continue with potential purchasers for Carillion's remaining contracts.

PA