Monitor shows Irish women more likely to start a business than most of their EU counterparts

Figures from the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor show that Irish women rank 8th in Europe for starting businesses.

At 6.3% this ranks them higher than women in the UK, Germany, Spain, Sweden and France.

The figures, which have been highlighted ahead of the Local Enterprise Office’s National Women’s Enterprise Day, also show self-belief as an issue for Irish women when it comes to starting a business.

The numbers show that 33% of Irish women believe they have the skills and the ability to start a business, compared to 52% of Irish men.

The Global Entrepreneurship Monitor also positions Ireland as one of the best nations in the EU for government programmes supporting entrepreneurship alongside Germany, Estonia and the Netherlands.

Orla Martin, Local Enterprise Offices and Chair of the National Women’s Enterprise Day Committee, said: “There has never been a better time for an Irish woman to start a business with the range of supports available out there. Despite this, women may be hesitant to take that leap, or not know where to begin.

"Things have improved in recent years and the numbers certainly back that up with a significant upturn in the number of women availing of mentoring and training through their Local Enterprise Office.

“This year alone, over 230 female-led businesses have received funding to help them start and grow their company, through their Local Enterprise Office.

"It’s important that we keep showcasing successful female entrepreneurs as role models, to let more women know that if they want to start a business or grow an existing business, then their Local Enterprise Office is here to help them achieve that.”

The theme of this year’s National Women’s Enterprise Day is “From Local To Global”, aimed at highlighting female entrepreneurs who have successfully conquered international markets and inspiring new female entrepreneurs to think globally with their businesses.

Figures from the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor show that Irish businesswomen do believe they can be successful internationally, with 25% saying that at least a quarter of their future revenue will come from overseas markets.