Monitor sees Credit Unions top Irish trust rankings

Credit Unions have the best reputation among organisations in Ireland, according to the Reputations Agency.

The agency's RepTrak monitor measures the level of trust, respect and esteem the public has for 100 companies.

Kellogg's came in second, Aldi was third, while Bord Bia and Boots rounded out the top five.

The research surveyed more than 7,000 people about their direct experience with the organisations, product innovation, workplace and governance.

The monitor also shows that there has been a rise in levels of trust and confidence here, but globally trust has declined.