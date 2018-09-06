Millions to discover Munster as international media visit our shores

Attractions in counties Tipperary, Waterford and Cork are to be experienced by a group of overseas media who are in Ireland on a ‘Discover Munster’ press trip.

Tourism agencies Fáilte Ireland, together with Tourism Ireland, are to showcase the select number of attractions.

The media will be shown what the area has to offer to overseas visitors.

The group include representatives from Globetrotter TV, New York, online media in France and Spain, journalists who write for the national newspapers in Belgium, Italy, Austria and India, who together have a combined audience of 8 million.

Alex Connolly, Head of Corporate Communications & International Publicity with Fáilte Ireland welcomed the group to Ireland, said:

“Bringing international media to Ireland and showing them what is on offer plays an integral role in ensuring that we get our message out there - Ireland is a must-see place to visit."

"These trips are a wonderful opportunity for overseas media to come and experience at first hand Counties Tipperary, Waterford and Cork, and are pivotal to placing our great tourism assets in front of a large audience.”

Fáilte Ireland put together a bespoke itinerary for the media to experience some of Munster’s iconic tourism attractions which include:

Holycross Abbey

Ormond Castle FHC Experience McCarthy’s Bar Fethard and Coolmore Stud in Tipperary

While in Waterford the group cycled the Waterford Greenway followed by a visit to Lismore Castle Gardens, before finishing their journey in Cork with a visit to Doneraile Wildlife Park and Longueville House, a member of Ireland’s Blue Book.

Commenting on his experience in Ireland, Jon Haggins, producer and host of Globetrotter TV, a weekly half-hour travel show that airs to two million New York homes, said:

“I’ve been to Ireland before, but not to the Munster region and I was curious to discover more on this lessor know region for our viewers.

"One of the highlights was lunch in the famous McCarthy’s bar in Fethard, Tipperary. Not only is it a bar but it’s also the local undertakers or funeral directors. The owner, Jasper even showed me his hearse, this was certainly a new experience for me!"

Last year was a bumper year for international media coming to Ireland from 20 overseas markets. Over 1,400 representatives from print, broadcast and online channels across the world descended on our shores during the year providing Irish tourism with an overall reach to over 9.2 billion worldwide.

-Digital Desk