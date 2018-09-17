Microsoft announces hundreds of new jobs for Dublin

Hundreds of new jobs are to be created in Dublin.

It comes as Microsoft announced it is to expand its workforce by 200 people.

The tech company is to begin recruiting for 200 highly skilled new roles at its Leopardstown campus.

The majority of jobs will be created across Microsoft's engineering team where it is looking to hire 100 people.

They will support the development of new and emerging technology such as artificial intelligence and machine learning.

The company is also recruiting 50 people to work in digital sales while also creating 50 roles across its graduate programme, sales and in Microsoft's data centre.

When the vacancies are filled it will bring the total numbers employed by Microsoft in Ireland to 2,200.

"This is another substantial expansion by Microsoft which is greatly welcome," said Martin Shanahan of IDA Ireland.

"It is a further strong endorsement of its commitment to Ireland and is clear evidence that Ireland meets the criteria for innovative, global companies like Microsoft to successfully operate here, including sourcing the highly skilled staff they need.

"I am particularly delighted with the strategic element of this expansion of the company’s engineering team, designed to help drive its AI and machine learning offering to its customers globally."

Digital Desk