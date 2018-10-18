Meath-based communications and instrumentation firm to double workforce

There are 25 new jobs coming to Dunboyne, Co Meath.

Mobile telecommunications supplier, EMR Integrated Solutions, is to increase its headcount to 50 over the next 12 months.

Their €500,000 investment aims to recruit apprentice electricians, mechatronic, electrical, automation engineers and project managers.

It comes on the back of revenue increase of 18%, due in large part to the success of its recent entry to the UK market and several contract wins in the utility and wind energy sectors there.

The company has moved to a new 5,000 sq. ft premises at Dunboyne Business Park in Co. Meath to accommodate the new recruits, while their existing premises, also in Dunboyne, will be retained as EMR’s primary engineering and logistics centre.

EMR specialises in designing and building telemetry networks and management systems for energy suppliers and water companies.

Mark Quinn, managing director with EMR, said: “This investment represents the culmination of targeted execution and tremendous teamwork. Early on, we recognised the rapidly changing nature of the utility industry at home and abroad, and set about developing the skills and expertise required to assist these organisations with the digital transformation of their networks.

“We’re now viewed as a trusted partner for many global organisations and we’re ambitious about the potential for further expansion into the UK market.”

The company also operates a graduate program with the Blanchardstown Institute of Technology, where mechatronics students can benefit from practical work placements during their period of study.

“Forging strong links between academia and business is very important to us,” explained Derek Glynn, chief operating officer with EMR.

“Getting the right staff with the right qualifications at an early stage allows us to embed them into our own mentoring program. Continued skills investment in all of our staff keeps us ahead of the competition,” he said.

EMR was founded in the early in the 1980s and its clients include Irish Water, Northern Ireland Water, SSE and PowerHouse Generation on the island of Ireland as well as Affinity Water, Welsh Water and Greencoat UK Wind in the UK.

The company has also completed communications projects for ESB, Eir, RTÉ NL, Virgin Media, the Defence Forces and many of the country’s county councils.