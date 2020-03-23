McDonald's closures 'a huge blow' to Irish beef farmers

The Irish Farmers Association says the closure of McDonald's restaurants across the country is a huge blow for the beef industry.

One in five hamburgers sold in McDonald's in Europe is of Irish origin.

Management at the fast food chain say closing down is the only way to keep staff and customers safe during the pandemic.

IFA President Tim Cullinan said farmers will take a hit.

"This is a huge blow obviously for Irish beef farmers this morning," he said.

"I suppose we have to look on the positive side, if there is a positive.

"The volume of sales and retails has improved vastly over the last number of days but obviously this is a major concern."

He added: "McDonald's were a huge buyer of Irish beef, not just here in Ireland but right across Europe as well."