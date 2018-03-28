Lord Mayors of Dublin and Belfast agree to increase co-operation

Lord Mayor of Dublin Mícheál Mac Donncha was in Belfast today to meet The Lord Mayor of Belfast Cllr. Nuala McAllister where they agreed to closer co-operation between the two cities and along the economic corridor between them.

Lord Mayor of Dublin Mícheál Mac Donncha .

The two Lord Mayors recalled the Memorandum of Understanding signed by their two predecessors in 2014, that aimed to maximise the potential of the economic corridor between both cities. In a joint statement they said:

As the two largest cities on the island of Ireland, Belfast and Dublin and the corridor between them drive economic development. The full potential of the Dublin-Belfast corridor has yet to be met. We have agreed, in the months ahead, to build on the Memorandum of Understanding signed by our predecessors in March 2014 and to revive the Lord Mayors' Forum established. This is especially important in the context of Brexit.

"We will work on practical co-operation between our two Councils, as well as encouraging other key players to focus on the development of the economic corridor. For example, we will press for the major upgrading of the Dublin-Belfast rail link. We will involve local authorities along the economic corridor in the Lord Mayors' Forum."

“In the spirit of this commitment, we intend to work to improve the economic, social and educational future for all those living in the economic corridor”.

- Digital Desk