LloydsPharmacy closing five stores in Ireland

LloydsPharmacy is closing five of its stores.

Two in Dublin, and others in Wicklow, Carlow and Kilkenny will shut their doors from March 24.

The pharmacy chain says all affected staff have been offered roles elsewhere.

A spokesperson for the company said: “The five stores are – Abbey (Wicklow), Crumlin Road (Dublin), Governey Square (Carlow), Market Cross Shopping Centre (Kilkenny) and St Brigid’s Road (Dublin). All staff at these stores have been offered roles elsewhere across our nationwide network of 88 pharmacies.

"We are also moving to ensure that the healthcare needs of our customers can continue to be met in their localities at an alternative LloydsPharmacy.

“We are currently advancing plans for further investment and growth in both our retail pharmacy footprint and pharmacy healthcare services.”