Lloyds Pharmacy staff in 29 stores to strike tomorrow

More than 200 Lloyds Pharmacy employees are set to go on a second strike tomorrow over pay and conditions.

Last week, 29 stores took industrial action - with five additional stores set to join tomorrow's industrial action between 10am and 12 noon.

Employees are looking for a pay increase as well as the introduction of a sick pay scheme and the elimination of zero hour contracts.

They are also seeking improvements in annual leave entitlements and public holiday premiums.

Mandate Trade Union says the failure by Lloyds Pharmacy to engage in meaningful negotiations has left the workers with no alternative but to escalate the dispute.

LloydsPharmacy Ireland operates 88 stores across the Republic of Ireland with approximately 800 staff in their retail business.

Digital Desk