Lloyds Pharmacy staff in 29 stores to strike tomorrow

Back to Strikes Business Home

More than 200 Lloyds Pharmacy employees are set to go on a second strike tomorrow over pay and conditions.

Last week, 29 stores took industrial action - with five additional stores set to join tomorrow's industrial action between 10am and 12 noon.

Employees are looking for a pay increase as well as the introduction of a sick pay scheme and the elimination of zero hour contracts.

They are also seeking improvements in annual leave entitlements and public holiday premiums.

Mandate Trade Union says the failure by Lloyds Pharmacy to engage in meaningful negotiations has left the workers with no alternative but to escalate the dispute.

LloydsPharmacy Ireland operates 88 stores across the Republic of Ireland with approximately 800 staff in their retail business.

Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: Lloyds Pharmacy, Strike, Mandate Trade Union

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Business

World Markets