Limerick welcomes hundreds of start-ups in six months

That represents a 23.2% increase in the city and county, which is much higher than the rest of the country.

CRIF Vision-net says Cork, Dublin and Galway also showed growth, but to a lesser extent at 3.5%, 3.2% and 1.3% respectively. 5,214 were founded in Dublin, followed by Cork with 1,168 start-ups and Galway with 466.

The company's Managing Director Christine Cullen describes the sectors doing well and not so favourably:

"The large increase in the number of start-ups in Limerick indicates that the cities and counties outside of Dublin are increasingly benefiting from the economic recovery," said Christine Cullen, Managing Director of CRIF Vision-net.

"This is a welcome development and an indicator that Ireland’s other regions can provide a counterweight to Dublin.

"The growth of start-ups outside of the capital needs to be encouraged.

Targeted investments, such as the M20 Cork-Limerick motorway, should enable sustained regional development for the years ahead.

