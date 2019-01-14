Life sciences firm Eurofins announces 150 jobs for Dublin

Life sciences company Eurofins is to create 150 high tech jobs in Dublin.

The firm will establish a global software engineering centre in Sandyford as part of its IT investment expansion.

Claudius Masuch, Director IT Solutions Engineering at Eurofins.

Eurofins set up labs in Dublin, Waterford and Cork from 2003 which carry out clinical diagnostics, biopharma, agro-science and food and beverage testing.

It currently employs 775 analytical testing and administrative professionals in Ireland.

The Luxembourg-headquartered group has over 45,000 staff global across 45 countries.

The new team in Sandyford will work on DevOps, virtualisation and cloud strategy.

Claudius Masuch, Director IT Solutions Engineering at Eurofins, said: “The work we do at Eurofins impacts the lives of millions of people every day. Analytical testing and technology are intrinsically linked.

"Our 650 labs across the world work to the highest standards of accuracy in everything they do, and they need the support of the right technology and software.

The establishment of the Global Software Engineering Centre here in Dublin is part of the Group’s continued investment in state-of-the-art technology for its labs and IT systems.

“Ireland is well-renowned for its highly-skilled technology workforce. We’ve seen first-hand the quality of talent in our life science departments and we want to replicate that in our new IT facility," he said.