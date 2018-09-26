Lidl €100m centre to be ‘size of three Aviva stadia’

By Pádraig Hoare

German discount retailer, Lidl, has said up to 2,000 jobs will be created in building its €100m distribution centre in Kildare, which will be the size of three football stadia.

Work has begun on the new centre, which will also be Lidl’s regional headquarters, in Newbridge, and is expected to be completed by November, 2019.

The firm said it represents Lidl’s largest single investment in Ireland, where the company’s total capital expenditure now exceeds €1.8bn.

Once completed, the 54,000 sq m distribution centre will be equivalent to three Aviva stadia, Lidl said.

One hundred new full-time positions will be created to add to the 250 staff already employed in the existing Newbridge distribution centre. The centre will serve Lidl’s network of stores in the Leinster area, the firm said.

Lidl has opened 10 new stores this year in the Republic. Construction of the project will be managed by John Paul Construction.

Chief executive of Kildare County Council, Peter Carey, said the investment was a major boost for the region.

“Lidl’s decision to build a major new distribution centre, here in Newbridge, demonstrates its ongoing commitment to Co Kildare, where it opened its first distribution centre, when it entered the Irish market, 18 years ago.

“The local community will also benefit from the construction of a new relief road locally, which Lidl has committed to as part of the development,” he said.