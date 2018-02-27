Latest: Ryanair confirms move from Glasgow to Edinburgh

Update 11.37am: Ryanair is to vastly reduce flights from Glasgow Airport, making Edinburgh its main base in Scotland.

The Irish budget airline currently operates flights from both airports and Prestwick in Ayrshire but will have only three flights from Glasgow this winter.

Chief commercial officer David O'Brien said the decision was down to Air Passenger Duty.

A spokesman for Glasgow Airport said: "We are bitterly disappointed at this decision by Ryanair, which is not only damaging for Glasgow and wider Scottish connectivity, it will impact approximately 100 jobs locally.

"This is a result of the airline's review of its single aircraft bases; however, we have been left in no doubt it is also a consequence of the Scottish Government's inability to introduce its proposed 50% cut in Air Departure Tax (ADT).

"Despite clear and repeated warnings from both airports and airlines about the potential impact of this policy not being implemented, we are now faced with a stark scenario that includes the loss of 20 services and a significant number of jobs.

"This is the second example in as many months of an airline cutting capacity in Scotland because of the lack of movement on ADT."

Earlier: Ryanair set to reduce Glasgow schedule

Ryanair is expected to announce a reduction of its 23 routes out of Glasgow to "just a handful".

It is believed some flights will go to Edinburgh instead.

The budget airline is expected to make an announcement shortly.

It comes as the flight operator celebrated passing 100,000 bookings by Erasmus Student Network members on its dedicated platform.

The partnership offers Erasmus students a dedicated ESN booking platform where they can avail of 15% flight discounts on Ryanair's website, and a free checked-in bag with every flight booked, saving ESN members an average of €33 per flight.

Since launching in August 2017, more than 100,000 ESN students have saved over €3.3m, with students from Milan, Madrid and Porto making the most bookings, and Germany, Portugal, Italy and Poland among the most popular destinations.

Ryanair’s Chief Marketing Officer Kenny Jacobs said: “Any Erasmus student with a valid ESN card can sign up via the “MyRyanair” registration service and save even more while they travel on Europe’s biggest airline with the widest route network and the lowest fares.”

President of Erasmus Student Network, João Pinto said: “Erasmus students have benefited immensely from this partnership - proof of it are the 100,000 bookings generated since the platform was launched 6 months ago.

"Our cooperation with Ryanair has also helped the Erasmus Student Network to enhance the importance of travelling as a way to propitiate knowledge, intercultural understanding and self-development among the Erasmus Generation and beyond.”