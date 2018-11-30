Latest: Minister says banks 'unable to feel pain or conscience' amid track mortgage scandal

Update 9.45: The Transport Minister says the Irish banks are unable to feel pain and unable to feel conscience despite the tracker mortgage scandal.

Shane Ross says reports that the Central Bank is likely imposing fines worth millions of euro on the banks for overcharging more than 38,000 customers for their mortgage will have little impact on the lenders.

An investigation into the issue is expected to be finished early in the new year. Under new rules penalties of up to 10 million euro could be levied on each of the financial institutions.

But Minister Ross says it's too easy for the banks to write a cheque with somebody else's money.

He said: "I think the banks are totally unable to feel pain and unable to feel conscience.

"I think in effect what they're going to do is say yes we've been fined and get on with business.

"The same people that are in charge of some of the banks were there at the time of the crash in similar positions and we haven't actually sorted this problem out and it's not a satisfactory solution.

"The fine should be imposed and there'll be no personal pain or accountability."

Central Bank expects to find more customers affected by tracker mortgage scandal

The Central Bank is looking into the conduct of banks and senior individuals dating back 10 years.

So far, €580m has been paid out in refunds and compensation to customers as a result of the tracker mortgage scandal.

In an interview with the Irish Times today, the Governor of the Bank Philip Lane says their next update, which will be released in January, will show another increase in the number of customers affected.

The investigation is also examining how the banks behaved in the last three years since the scandal was uncovered.

They are now facing penalties of up to a maximum of €10m per bank or 10% of turnover. Individuals found to be involved could be liable for penalties of between €500,000 and €1m each.