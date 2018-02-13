Latest: 550 new jobs announced for Dublin

Update 3.33pm: 550 jobs have been announced for Dublin in two separate announcements.

200 positions are being created with the opening of a new facility for design software company, Autodesk.

It's looking for people in finance, operations, localisation and sales operations by the end of this year.

The Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys, said "I am delighted that a company of Autodesk’s international stature and expertise has decided to invest in Ireland with a project which will create 200 new jobs.

"We already have a strong footprint of innovative ICT businesses investing in Dublin and Autodesk’s decision to locate its new facility in Ireland, which will develop its cutting-edge services in computer aided design, is very good news indeed.

"We have the IT skills available to enable the company to grow and to embed their operations in Ireland. Their arrival is a great vote of confidence in what we have to offer".

Separately, pharmaceutical company MSD has announced the creation of 350 jobs.

The positions will come on stream with construction of a new biotechnology facility in Swords.

Site works will start immediately, and manufacturing is expected to begin in 2021.

Dr. Mike Thien, Senior Vice President of Global Science, Technology and Commercialisation, MSD; Martin Shanahan, CEO, IDA Ireland; Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys T.D., Ger Brennan, Managing Director for Human Health at MSD Ireland and Liz O’Donnell, Director of Policy, Government Affairs and Communications at MSD Ireland.

Last year the company announced plans to will create 330 new jobs and invest €280 million up to 2020 at two of its three other Irish manufacturing sites.

MSD currently employs over 1,700 people across four sites in Ireland – in Carlow, Cork, Dublin and Tipperary.

Its extensive Irish operations, encompassing manufacturing, commercial and marketing facilities, had a turnover of €4.7 billion in 2016.

The company provides healthcare solutions and innovative medicines in areas such as diabetes, heart disease, immuno-oncology, infectious diseases and vaccines.

Details on open roles at MSD are available at www.msd.ie/careers

- Digital Desk