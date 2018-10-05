Latest: 1,289 Toyota hybrid cars in Ireland affected by safety recall

Latest: It has been confirmed that 1,289 Toyota vehicles in Ireland have been affected by a safety recall regarding the failsafe driving mode.

Toyota Ireland have said that there is a safety recall on the certain Toyota Prius, Prius+ and Auris hybrid vehicles.

The company said that in rare cases the vehicles might fail to enter a “failsafe” driving mode, lose power and stall.

Power steering and braking would still work but a stall at a fast speed could increase the risk of a crash.

There are no reported incidents in Ireland.

Toyota Ireland will contact all affected customers directly by mail to arrange to have their vehicles checked.

For all involved vehicles, Toyota dealers will update the software at no charge.

Commenting Steve Tormey, Chief Executive of Toyota Ireland said: “Toyota is committed to ensure the highest standards of safety for our customers above all else.

"We are dedicated to taking swift and appropriate action where necessary and seek to be completely transparent with our customers.

"This recall affects limited numbers of customers in Ireland, and if any customer has any queries or concerns our dealer network will be happy to address these."

Earlier: Toyota recalls 2.4 million hybrid cars due to stalling problems

Toyota has issued a recall for 2.43 million hybrid vehicles in Japan and elsewhere over potential problems with stalling.

The recall applies to some Toyota Prius and Auris hybrids made from October 2008-November 2014.

The vehicles were involved in an earlier recall that did not fix the previously unanticipated problem that is being addressed now, the company said.

The recall affects vehicles in Japan, the US and Europe (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Toyota said it would update the software of the vehicles to remedy the problem for free.

The recall applies to 1.25 million vehicles in Japan, 807,000 in the US, 290,000 in Europe and 3,000 in China with the rest across the globe.

Toyota said it had received three reports in Japan related to the problem by the end of September and reported them to the transport ministry.

They did not involve accidents.

The company would not comment on incidents outside Japan, saying it was difficult to be certain about actual cases.

The recall is meant to address situations in which the failure of a specific component, coupled with hard acceleration, could cause the vehicle to lose power rather than enter a failsafe driving mode.

- Press Association