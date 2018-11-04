Labour calls for digital tax for 'giants of the internet'

Labour has called for a digital services tax to be introduced in the next budget.

It would be a charge on social media platforms, search engines and online retailers.

The final day of the Labour Party conference takes place today in Dublin with Brexit high on the agenda.

Brendan Howlin TD speaking at the Labour Conference in Dublin yesterday. Photo: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Party leader Brendan Howlin says it's time the large internet companies pay their fair share:

"We cannot remain over-dependent on the multinationals.

It's time Ireland acted responsibly.

"That's why Labour supports a digital services tax so the giants of the internet pay their fair share of tax."

Digital Desk

