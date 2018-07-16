Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs with 24-hour drive through in Dublin

Krispy Kreme will create 150 jobs in Dublin when it opens a 24-hour drive through location this autumn.

The doughnut company will open a factory store in Blanchardstown this September.

It will the be the company's first store in Ireland.

It is already hiring for managers with further staff to be recruited over the coming months.

"We’re thrilled to be opening our first store in Ireland this September, and we’re delighted to announce that we will be bringing 150 jobs to the Blanchardstown area," said Alex Drysdale, Krispy Kreme Ireland Country Director.

"We’re looking forward to meeting and working with new people, and adding to our global network of employees. This is a brilliant chance for people to join a friendly, fast-paced and dynamic company that really is a great place to work, with a uniquely fun atmosphere and culture.

"Not to mention the fact that employees get to enjoy free doughnuts! We’re looking for enthusiastic and energetic people to join our team this summer in Dublin. It’s a fantastic opportunity to join our magical brand, right at the beginning of our Irish journey."

The company has more than 1,300 outlets in over 30 countries.

- Digital Desk