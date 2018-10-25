Kilcullen Kapital Partners complete Sunday Business Post takeover

Kilcullen Kapital Partners has today completed the acquisition of The Sunday Business Post.

The transaction saw the acquisition of Post Publications Limited (PPL) from Sunrise Media.

PPL owns The Sunday Business Post together with a number of ancillary operations which are included in the transfer.

Kilcullen has confirmed that Siobhan Lennon will continue as chief executive of The Sunday Business Post – a role she was first appointed to in 2016.

Speaking today, she said that the transaction was a milestone event for The Sunday Business Post which brings certainty about the future ownership and direction of the paper.

The Sunday Business Post is profitable today despite the pressures on our industry. The new owners are very clear that they regard this deal as a long-term investment and they are committed to growing The Sunday Business Post’s business position in Ireland,” Ms Lennon said.

Ms Lennon said that quality journalism would continue to be at the heart of the paper: “The Sunday Business Post received more nominations for its journalists (12) than any other Sunday newspaper in the recent shortlist for the NewsBrands Journalism Awards 2018. We are committed to supporting and fostering journalists and journalism.”

Digital Desk