Kieran Mulvey appointed director of INM

Kieran Mulvey has been appointed as a non-executive director of Independent News and Media (INM) with effect from today.

Mr Mulvey was nominated to the board by Denis O’Brien, the company’s largest shareholder.

“I would like to welcome Kieran to the INM board," said Murdoch MacLennan, chairman of INM.

"His wide-ranging industrial relations and business experience will add significantly to the calibre of our board as we face up to the many challenges that lie ahead."

The INM board determined that Mr Mulvey should not be considered to be independent on application of the independence criteria set by the UK Corporate Governance Code. INM is seeking a further candidate for appointment to the board to restore compliance with the board constituent provisions of the code.

Mr Mulvey was director general of the Workplace Relations Commission, and formerly chief executive of the Labour Relations Commission, for over 25 years until his retirement in 2016.

He served on the governing boards of a number of public bodies including University College Dublin, the Independent Radio and Television Commission and the National Economic and Social Council.

He is currently a Director of Dublin City University DAC, Chairman of Adare Human Resources Ltd, Chairman of Sport Ireland and Trustee/Treasurer of the registered charity, the International Foundation for the Protection of Human Rights Defenders.