Kerry Group action against employee who allegedly removed confidential information resolved

By Ann O'Loughlin

High Court proceedings brought by the Kerry Group against an employee the company said had allegedly removed confidential information about its brewing ingredients business have been settled.

The Group previously secured an injunction, on an ex parte basis, against Pedro Oliveira, a senior research development and applications manager at Kerry Group, after it claimed he had removed the information and is in discussions with a rival firm.

When the case came back to court today, Ms Justice Caroline Costello was told by Oisin Quinn SC, for Kerry Group that the case has been resolved and on consent from both parties the proceedings could be struck out and the injunction lifted.

Kerry Group HQ

Counsel said Mr Oliveira's co-operation and his granting access to and handing over of various data containing devices to Ernst Young, who carried out an independent analysis of the data including emails, had contributed to the settlement.

The court previously heard Mr Oliveira, of Sallins Pier, Sallins, Co Kildare, had resigned on June 25 last but, because his resignation does not take effect until July 22, he remained an employee of the group.

The Group claimed Mr Oliveira had allegedly acted in breach of restrictive covenants in his contract of employment.

It was claimed that Mr Oliveira had allegedly removed confidential information and had been in alleged discussions with a competitor.

Striking out the action Ms Justice Costello welcomed the fact the parties had resolved the issues between them.