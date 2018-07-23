Kari Daniels appointed CEO of Tesco Ireland

Kari Daniels has been appointed chief executive of Tesco Ireland.

Kari Daniels.

Kari joined Tesco in 2002 and is one of Tesco’s most experienced commercial directors. Currently the Commercial Director for Packaged Foods in the UK, Kari has held a number of senior commercial and marketing roles in the UK and Europe including Director of Brand in Tesco UK’s Customer team.

As CEO of Tesco Ireland, Kari will report to Jason Tarry, Tesco UK & Ireland CEO. She will also join the UK Leadership Team.

I am very excited to be joining Tesco Ireland as chief executive. I’m looking forward to working with our team of over 13,000 people to give our customers the very best experience when they shop in Tesco.

"Customers have responded positively to Tesco’s sustained investment in price, quality and service and I look forward to building on this momentum as we continue to focus on serving Ireland’s shoppers a little better every day,” said Kari Daniels.

Commenting on the appointment Jason Tarry said: “Kari has shown outstanding leadership and delivered improved performance in the product categories under her remit and is the very best person to lead Tesco Ireland forward. I wish her the very best in her new role.”

Kari replaces Andrew Yaxley who has recently been appointed Tesco’s Group Chief Product Officer and joins Tesco’s Executive Leadership Team.

Kari is married to Ian and has two sons, George and Tommy. Kari will take up her new role in September.

- Digital Desk