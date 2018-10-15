JustGiving ‘to stop taking cut of donations for disaster victims’

Fundraising website JustGiving is to stop taking a cut of donations for victims of disasters, it has been reported.

Thousands of people have pledged money to appeals through the site following major atrocities such as the Manchester Arena attack and Grenfell Tower fire. Messages and tributes in St Ann’s Square, Manchester, to remember the victims of the terror attack at Manchester Arena (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The website says it takes a 5% fee from each donation on the site and said it spends the money doing the “costly and time-consuming stuff” which allow charities to raise money more effectively.

According to the Sun, the funds will only be scrapped on appeals for emergency fundraising.

Jerry Needel, president of the site, was quoted in the paper as saying: “We are very proud to announce that, from today, people using JustGiving can crowdfund for free.

“Following feedback from our amazing community of fundraisers, we are also announcing that JustGiving will now be free to use following major incidents; including acts of terrorism, catastrophes or natural disasters.”

Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury Robert Jenrick tweeted: “Pleased to see JustGiving reduce charges for disaster funds.

“Fundraising websites are crucial but should ensure fair fees.”

- Press Association