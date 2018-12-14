Jo'Burger restaurants go into liquidation

One of Dublin's most popular restaurant groups has gone into liquidation.

The Jo'Burger group is blaming a combination of factors, including what it calls challenging trading conditions.

It means restaurants including Jo'Burger, Crackbird and Hey Donna have shut without warning.

Jo'Burger

Those in charge have thanked customers for their support, and apologised to their staff and suppliers.

"With great regret, we confirm that Jo’Burger Group Ltd is going into liquidation," a statement said.

"A combination of factors including challenging trading conditions have forced this move.

"Jo’burger, Crackbird, Hey Donna and Bar Giuseppe will cease trading effective immediately.

We would like to thank our many customers for their years of support, but mostly thank you and sorry to all our crew and suppliers for their dedication and trust.

Adrian Cummins from the Restaurant Association of Ireland says it is sad news so close to Christmas.

"It's unfortunate for the business owner himself, the staff and also his customers that they have closed down with immediate effect due to difficult trading conditions," he said.

"The market, in our opinion, is quite saturated at the moment with the number of restaurants in Dublin.

"Also the cost of doing business has risen rapidly over the last number of years."