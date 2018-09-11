Jobs have 'never been more plentiful' for college graduates, survey says

70,000 new college graduates are being told jobs have 'never been more plentiful'.

New graduates are looking to work in industries with continuous growth, rather than jobs that interest them.

A jobs survey out today says construction, architecture and property sectors have seen an increase of 42% year on year.

Safann MacCarty from IrishJobs.ie says the findings show graduates are drawn to areas such as science and technology as well because of long-term prospects.

She said: "We've seen growth in the STEM-oriented course and the desire to go into them for the last number of years when we look at the CAO choices being made.

"An awful lot of the time when students are looking to choose their college courses, they're not just looking for something that they're interested in at the time, they're looking for what the future of what a career might be within various industries."

Digital Desk