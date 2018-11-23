Jobs boost for Limerick as 100 posts to be added at software development company

Nearly 100 new jobs have been announced for Limerick today.

Software development company Advanced Manufacturing Control Systems already employs over 100 staff at its technical and support headquarters at City East Plaza, Ballysimon.

Speaking at the event, Minister Pat Breen said: “The growth of AMCS into a global leader of integrated software and vehicle technology for the recycling, waste and resource industries is an example of the dynamic software sector in Ireland and I would like to congratulate them on their wonderful new facility. I welcome their expansion in the region and wish them every success in their future operations.”

Following a successful and significant round of funding in April, AMCS is on a major growth trajectory. “This new facility is critical for our continuing expansion and provides us with the capacity to increase our Limerick team by up to 100 over the next three years in the areas of product development, sales and global customer support,” according to CEO and founder, Jimmy Martin.

AMCS has collaborations with both the University of Limerick and the Limerick Institute of Technology to promote global career opportunities for Limerick graduates. Currently, there are UL and LIT graduates working for AMCS in North America, Denmark, Australia and New Zealand.

