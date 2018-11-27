Jobs boost for Dublin and Cork in science and tech

A Dublin-based life sciences firm said it will create 600 jobs over five years in a €350m investment, while a US tech firm that provides data centre maintenance has said it will create 70 jobs in Cork.

Irish life sciences company Genomics Medicine Ireland said its €350m investment for was aimed at making Ireland a major centre for genomics research (the focusing on complete DNA sets) and the development of new disease treatments and cures.

Genomics Medicine is joined in the investment by the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund and WuXi Nextcode, a genomic information company using sequence data to improve health for people around the world.

Major Silicon Valley and sovereign wealth funds are part of WuXi Nextcode.

Genomics Medicine chief executive Anne Jones said it was a landmark investment for the firm.

“It will enable us to rapidly scale our study capacity to upwards of 60 disease areas in research sites across Ireland, giving us operational independence backed by global connections and funding,” she said.

Cleveland, Ohio-headquartered Park Place Technologies, which includes governments and Fortune 500 firms as its clients, said Brexit was a factor in choosing Cork for its engineering base in European as it scales, creating 70 jobs over two years.

Park Place Technologies founder and chief executive Ed Kenty said Cork was chosen because of the talent pool, as well as the influence of its senior vice president for advanced engineering and call centre, Cork native Nicola Buckley.

He said Brexit was also a factor as the firm expands, with more Cork jobs in the pipeline in the future.

“We will continue to scale here. A lot of the European operations which started in Canary Wharf will transition to this area over time. Brexit is partially a factor,” he said. The former EMC employee said the track record of international technology firms in Cork was also influential.

“When you see well-established technology companies who have been here 20 years, even though they are competitors, you know this is the right place for us,” he said.