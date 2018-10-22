Jobpath finds jobs for 20,000 long-term unemployed

The TURAS NUA 'JobPath' programme says it has found jobs for 20,000 long-term unemployed.

It is also hoping another 5,000 people will enter employment in the coming year.

Director Colin Donnery says it will be through a process that benefits both worker and employer.

"Particularly within construction, retail, call centre, hospitality, manufacturing centres but also across all industries across the country," said Mr Donnery.

"We would work with a lot of multinational organisations but also with indigenous small and medium-sized organisations and provide a free recruitment service for these organisations."

"It really does help to attract great talent to their organisations."

Digital Desk