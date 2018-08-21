Job growth for professional positions in July

Job growth for professional positions continued in July, an employment monitor has found

It is the fifth consecutive month of growth and the highest number of jobs in more than a year.

Overall, the availability of professional jobs increased by 13% in July 2018 compared to the same month a year ago.

That is despite a traditional slowdown in job creation and growth in the summer.

However, there was a decrease in the number of professionals actively seeking new job opportunities in July 2018, the number dropping by 9.7%

The Morgan McKinley Ireland Employment Monitor says positions most in demand include financial services, technology, science and engineering and multi-lingual tech support.

Trayc Keevans, Morgan McKinley Ireland's Global FDI Director stated: "There has been no traditional seasonal slowdown in terms of job creation and growth.

"There is still a very strong confidence in the marketplace as July was a very healthy month for job announcements.

"There was also an increase in the number of professionals seeking new roles as the summer months and school holidays have proven a popular time for candidates with families seeking to relocate here, confirming that Ireland continues to be a major lure for returning migrants and foreign talent interested in taking up roles particularly in the tech space.

"Internal relocation within Ireland is beginning to grow as the high-value job opportunities in the regions continue to come to market.

"We’re seeing a lot of talent migrating from across Europe and the UK citing Brexit as a major push factor."

- Digital Desk